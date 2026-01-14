ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien and Member of the Violent Tren de Aragua Gang Wanted for Murder, Racketeering, and Drug Trafficking in New Mexico

Following the murder the victim's body was jammed into a suitcase, this TdA gang member and murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration

WASHINGTON — Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and confirmed member of the violent transnational Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), has been charged for murder, racketeering, and drug trafficking in New Mexico. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested this gang member in Colorado Springs, CO on January 8, 2026.

According to the Department of Justice indictment, on or about June 16, 2024, several TdA gang members viciously kidnapped a man, tortured and then strangled him to death. Carrascal Campo is charged with participating in strangling the victim and proceeded to destroy all evidence of the brutal murder. Then the victim’s body was ruthlessly jammed into a suitcase and was buried in a remote location within New Mexico.

Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo

“Carrascal Campo’s crimes shock the conscience and are yet another example of the failed border policies of Joe Biden that RELEASED TdA gang members into American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just last week, two vicious Tren de Aragua gang members—also let loose on American streets by Joe Biden—weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. These are the types of monsters our law enforcement is targeting. We are working around the clock to clean up the chaos caused by the Biden administration who let untold millions of illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members pour into our country.”

Carrascal Campo illegally crossed the southern border in October 2023 and was released into the country by the Biden administration on December 18, 2023. He was issued a final order of removal from an Immigration Judge on June 11, 2024.

