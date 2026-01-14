ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Employed by New York City Council

Rafael Andres Rubio Bohorquez had no work authorization and was illegally employed

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and New York City Council employee, Rafael Andres Rubio Bohorquez. This illegal alien’s criminal history includes an arrest for assault in New York. He had no work authorization and was illegally employed.

Rafael Andres Rubio Bohorquez

Rubio entered the United States on a B2 tourist visa in 2017 that required him to depart the U.S by October 22, 2017. He had no legal right to be in the United States.

“A criminal illegal alien with no authorization to work in the U.S. being employed by the New York City Council is shocking. This takes sanctuary city to a whole new level,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This criminal illegal alien has no authority to be in the U.S. and has a previous arrest for assault. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the United States is no longer a safe haven for criminals.”

This is not the first illegal alien government employee ICE arrested.

Radule Bojovic, an illegal alien from Montenegro, was working as a sworn police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department in sanctuary state Illinois. Radule Bojovic was encountered during a targeted enforcement action as part of Operation Midway Blitz. Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. on March 31, 2015. Over a decade later, he was still illegally in the U.S.

ICE Des Moines arrested Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed blade hunting knife. At the time of his arrest, Roberts was working as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools despite being an illegal alien with a final order of removal and no work authorization. Roberts had existing weapon possession charges from February 5, 2020. Roberts entered the United States in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge in May of 2024.

