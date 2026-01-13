The Office of Historic Preservation Moves to 26 Court Street

The Office of Historic Preservation has officially moved into its new home at 26 Court Street.

The Office of Historic Preservation (OHP) is pleased to announce its move to new permanent offices at 26 Court Street, the former Old City Hall Annex. For nearly two years, the former Old City Hall Annex has been undergoing a transformative $160 million rehabilitation project. The building’s 1912 historic exterior has been carefully restored while the interior has been imaginatively re-configured as a state-of-the-art, modern office environment.

Exterior photograph of 26 Court Street.

OHP is now located on the second floor and, after six years in the former Kirstein Library (c. 1912), is proudly co-located with all departments in the City’s Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet, including the Office of Food Justice, the Environment Department, and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

While email addresses and phone numbers remain unchanged, OHP’s new mailing address is 26 Court Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02108. Staff are excited to be working in a high-functioning, beautifully rehabilitated building that exemplifies the best of the City’s investment in its historic building portfolio.

The Office of Historic Preservation extends its sincere thanks to the City of Boston Property Management Department and the Public Facilities Department for their leadership and care in bringing this important project to completion, and for making the move and settling-in process smooth, welcoming, and thoughtfully managed for staff.