NueHealth Accelerates 2026 Growth with Four New ASC Management Partnerships

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NueHealth , a national leader in ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management and physician-aligned value-based care solutions, today announced four new ASC partnerships across Missouri and New Jersey, expanding its national footprint while supporting physicians and health systems in delivering high-quality surgical care in cost-effective outpatient settings.The new partnerships include Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center in Hackensack, New Jersey; St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery in St. Joseph, Missouri; The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, Missouri; and Surgery Center of the Northland in Platte City, Missouri.Together, the partnerships span established ASCs and new development projects and represent a range of ownership and governance structures. NueHealth is uniquely positioned to support this diversity through a highly adaptable partnership framework that includes minority-equity joint ventures and non-equity management arrangements, allowing each organization to engage in a model aligned with its strategic priorities.St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery selected a non-equity management arrangement, enabling the physician and health system owners to retain local ownership while gaining access to NueHealth’s centralized operational expertise and advanced analytics capabilities.“Our ability to maintain local independence while accessing the tools and support to advance our center is invaluable,” said J. Michael Smith, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and physician partner at St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery. “Working with NueHealth gives us the operational depth we need to evolve, without compromising the autonomy and culture that define our practice.”In contrast, Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center entered into a minority-equity joint venture with NueHealth, establishing a shared ownership structure supported by an integrated management approach.“We want to make it more convenient and affordable for our patients to get the care they need and return to their lives sooner. That's why we're expanding our same-day surgery options, especially for bone, joint, and spine procedures,” said Mark Sparta, COO of Hackensack Meridian Health . “For our new Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, providing the best and safest possible experience is our top priority. We chose to partner with NueHealth because their expertise will help us deliver the exceptional, high-quality care our patients deserve.”The new management partnerships also include The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group and the NueHealth-led development of Surgery Center of the Northland, scheduled to open in spring 2026.“This growth reflects a clear shift toward a more disciplined, physician-aligned ASC partnerships,” said Dan Tasset , Founder and Executive Chairman of NueHealth. “Physicians and health systems want flexible structures that respect local leadership while delivering the operational rigor, data integration, and scale required to compete in an evolving outpatient market. Our role is to meet partners where they are and help them build high-performing surgical platforms while preparing them for the future of value-based care and complex reimbursement models.”Across all engagements, whether equity or non-equity-based, NueHealth delivers comprehensive management services supported by its proprietary Insights business intelligence platform. These capabilities reinforce operational discipline and establish the performance foundation required for long-term sustainability, including readiness for value-based care arrangements.With continued expansion planned throughout 2026, NueHealth remains focused on building durable partnerships that strengthen outpatient surgical care delivery and position ASCs to compete effectively as payment models and market dynamics continue to evolve.About NueHealthNueHealth is a leading provider of integrated ambulatory surgical care solutions, specializing in the development, management, and performance of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and the advancement of value-based care delivery and payment models. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, NueHealth partners with physicians, health systems, and payors to align clinical performance with financial accountability through disciplined operating standards and proprietary technology, creating a foundation for consistent execution across diverse markets and partnership structures. NueHealth’s decades of experience in ASC operations and provider quality and risk management further enable stakeholders to navigate increasingly accountable reimbursement environments while driving measurable improvements in efficiency, clinical outcomes, and economic performance. Visit www.nuehealth.com to learn more.About Hackensack Meridian HealthHackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization and New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive, and integrated health network. Our network includes 18 hospitals, more than 500 patient care locations, and a complete range of services from innovative research and life-enhancing care to lifesaving air medical transportation. Our 38,000 team members and 7,000 physicians are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, making Hackensack Meridian Health a distinguished leader in healthcare philanthropy.Hackensack University Medical Center is the first-ever New Jersey hospital to be ranked a Top 20 hospital in the nation. It is also ranked #1 in New Jersey and the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report, 2025-26. Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to be home to New Jersey’s #1 children’s hospital and the state’s only nationally-ranked cancer center, the John Theurer Cancer Center. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org

