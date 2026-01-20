The Stevens/Jachetti Group Begins 2026 with Rich Jachetti as Co-Managing Partner

Rich Jachetti, Co-managing Partner, The Stevens Jachetti Group

In Elevating Jachetti, the PR M&A Firm Plans to Leverage the Ever-Growing Importance of AI, SEO, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, etc.

This is an exciting, dynamic time to be in the PR/MARCOM M&A space” — Rich Jachetti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stevens/Jachetti Group (TSJG) – formerly The Steven Group –begins 2026 bullish about the increasing demand for PR agencies to incorporate new technologies and services that add quantitative value and measurability to the PR function.

According to Jachetti, “in today’s hyper-ROI-driven PR and MARCOM agency environment, clients are choosing a PR agency based as much on its ability to provide services with measurable, quantifiable results as they do on the agency’s track record for providing bedrock services such as storytelling & media relations, etc."

“Over the past 11 years,” said Art Stevens, founder of The Stevens Group, “Rich has strengthened The Stevens Group's position as a leader in the PR agency M&A market and, given his diverse experience in the broader MARCOM ecosystem, he has expanded our focus to include PR-adjacent firms involved in digital marketing, data gathering and analytics, social media, influencer, performance marketing and more.”

“Rich’s exceptional ability to guide our clients through the often-bumpy stages of the M&A buying and selling process,” Stevens added, “coupled with his first-hand knowledge and experience as a corporate in-house, PR agency and PR-adjacent agency executive and agency owner, positions him perfectly to help drive the growth of The Stevens/Jachetti Group in the years ahead.”

