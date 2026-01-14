Fairbanks Jury Convicts Robert Reichmann of Attempted Murder

January 13, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, Robert Reichmann, 40, was convicted by a Fairbanks jury of one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and two counts of Assault in the First Degree.

Testimony and video evidence at the trial revealed that just past midnight on March 3, 2024, James Reichmann drove a red two-door Ford Focus into the driveway of a residence on 17th Ave. near Turner Street. Robert Reichmann was in the front passenger seat and Fredrick Rychart, 45, was in the back seat. The homeowner had surveillance cameras pointed at the driveway. Upon arrival, Robert Reichmann exited the vehicle and stood near the back passenger area while Fredrick Rychart began to climb out through the single passenger side door. As Rychart was partway out of the vehicle, Robert Reichmann pulled out an aluminum baseball bat from his clothing and swung it over his head and down onto Rychart’s head.

The video shows him striking three more times before James Reichmann rushed out of the driver's seat and pulled Robert Reichmann away, wrestling with him and ultimately chasing him from the scene. James Reichmann, with the assistance of persons who came out of the residence, put Rychart back in the vehicle and drove him immediately to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized and then sent to Providence Hospital for surgeries to repair his severe head injuries.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for May 27 at 2:30 PM in front of Superior Court Judge Schwalm. Reichman faces a sentence of 5 to 99 years for the Attempted Murder in the First Degree conviction.

Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said “Mr. Reichmann’s conduct is outrageously violent. We appreciate the jury’s hard work in coming to their decision and look forward to holding Reichmann accountable at the upcoming sentencing in May. I appreciate the participation of Mr. Rychart in this prosecution and thank Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail, Paralegal Allison Watega, and the Fairbanks Police Department for the team effort in seeing this case through to the conviction. In particular, the work done by FPD Det. Jason Pace is worthy of commendation for the efforts he made in the pursuit of justice.”

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.