ATAP Action Network Calls on Congressional Leaders to End PBM Abuses

ATAP Action Network Dr. Michael Schweitz Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions Dr. Robert W. Levin

Letter Urges Swift Action to Delink Drug Prices From PBM Income and Require Full Pass-Through of Rebates to Patients

Middlemen should not profit from patients’ pain. Lawmakers have the tools and bipartisan support needed to fix this problem. What we need now is action.” — Dr. Michael Schweitz

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Transparent & Affordable Prescriptions (ATAP) Action Network sent a letter to Congressional leadership urging action on meaningful Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) reforms. The letter, addressed to Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader John Thune, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, calls for decisive action to curb abusive PBM practices that drive up prescription drug costs for American patients.Founded in 2017, ATAP Action Network is a national coalition of physician and patient advocacy organizations committed to ensuring transparent, affordable access to prescription medications. Through bipartisan advocacy, policy engagement, and grassroots mobilization, ATAP works to shine a light on predatory practices within the PBM industry and advance reforms that put patients first.“ATAP urges Congress to enact meaningful PBM reforms,” the letter states, highlighting the two essential policy pillars of delinking drug prices from PBM income, and passing through all price concessions directly to patients in the form of reduced out-of-pocket costs.In its letter, ATAP emphasizes strong support for legislation that would prohibit PBMs in Medicare Part D from basing their income on drug list prices—citing the PBM Reform Act (H.R. 4317), Patients Before Middlemen Act (S. 882), and DRUG Act (H.R. 2214).“The inclusion of this policy reform would address a major market distortion in our current drug pricing system and remove the incentive for PBMs to prefer drugs with high list prices,” the letter explains. ATAP points to recent examples where PBM incentives have produced counterproductive outcomes, including cases where a $10,000 brand-name prostate cancer drug received preferred placement over its $450 generic alternative, leaving patients paying more because their cost-sharing is tied to the higher list price.ATAP also strongly supports legislation such as the Share the Savings with Seniors Act and Reducing Drug Prices for Seniors Act, which would require PBMs to pass negotiated rebates directly to patients instead of pocketing them.“Very little of these price concessions ever translate to reduced cost-sharing for patients… Instead, the price concessions are simply absorbed by the middleman,” ATAP writes. The organization cites state-level successes, particularly in West Virginia, where 100% rebate pass-through led to significant reductions in premium increases across large and small group plans, with no premium increases attributed to pass-through requirements.“Patients are being crushed by out-of-pocket drug costs while PBMs exploit a broken system for profit. These reforms are not optional—they are essential,” said Dr. Michael Schweitz, President of the ATAP Action Network. “Congress has an opportunity, and an obligation, to put patients first by eliminating perverse financial incentives and ensuring rebates finally reach the people they’re intended to help.”"Middlemen should not profit from patients’ pain,” Dr. Schweitz continued. “Lawmakers have the tools and bipartisan support needed to fix this problem. What we need now is action.”“We are urging Congressional leaders to seize the moment and protect patients before the end of the year,” added Dr. Schweitz. “Our coalition stands ready to support any effort that increases transparency, accountability, and fairness for the millions of Americans relying on medications.”With Congress considering components of a potential year-end healthcare package, ATAP believes now is the time for leadership to stand with patients, not powerful intermediaries.“As Congress considers 2026 priorities, we urge you to advance policies that will stop the abusive practices of PBMs that increase drug costs for patients across the United States,” the letter concludes.To learn more about ATAP and its mission to bring fairness to the prescription drug supply chain, visit https://atapadvocates.com or follow @ATAPAdvocates on X.About the Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions Action NetworkThe Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions is a physician-led coalition of medical associations and patient advocates working to ensure transparency, fairness, and affordability in the prescription drug supply chain. ATAP is focused on reining in the power of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), promoting competition, and restoring the doctor-patient relationship. Through policy advocacy, education, and coalition-building, ATAP is committed to advancing reforms that put patients first and make prescription medications more accessible and affordable for all.###For more information or to schedule an interview with an ATAP spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.