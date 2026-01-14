Us vs HPV Week 2026: Building Community Around HPV Prevention and Disease Management

HPV Prevention Week Program 2026 logo for HPV Prevention Conference 2026

The 8th annual HPV Prevention Week--January 26 - 30, a virtual program dedicated to advancing strategies to prevent HPV-related cancers and related diseases.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) and the Global Initiative Against HPV and Cervical Cancer (GIAHC) announce the 8th annual Us vs HPV Week, a global virtual conference dedicated to raising awareness, fostering collaboration, and advancing strategies to prevent HPV-related diseases, including cervical, head and neck, and related diseases.

“This year’s theme, Building Community Around HPV Prevention and Related Disease Management, reflects our commitment to advancing health across communities, from local communities to countries around the world,” says Dr. Bisi Alli, co-chair of HPV Prevention Week. “We invite expert voices, patients, and community champions alike to continue to leverage technology and partner with us, amplifying awareness to eliminate this virus linked to so many life-changing cancers.

A Preventable Health Crisis

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the leading cause of cervical cancer and a significant contributor to several other cancers worldwide. Many HPV-related cancers are preventable through education, vaccination, early screening, and timely treatment—yet disparities in access continue to put millions at risk.

“This is a pivotal moment in the global effort to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem,” says Dr. Shobha Krishnan, Co-Chair of HPV Prevention Week and Founder of GIAHC. “One simple test, one powerful vaccine, and a future without cervical cancer. By closing gaps in awareness, access, and equity, we can be the generation that ends it.”

2026 Program Highlights

Hosted virtually and open to global audiences, Us vs HPV Week 2026 will feature a weeklong series of interactive webinars, expert panels, and community discussions.

Key sessions include:

- Moving the Needle: A Shared Approach to Evidence and Accountability

- From the Ground Up: Empowering Communities to Prevent HPV

- Hope, Hurdles, and the Way Forward: The Global Drive to End Cervical Cancer

- HPV Cancer: Finding Support and Empowerment in the Survivorship Journey

- Igniting Action: Young Changemakers Leading the Way in HPV Prevention

Each event concludes with an interactive, live Q&A or collaborative breakout session. New this year, facilitated interactive discussions will follow the Monday and Tuesday sessions 1–2 p.m., co-facilitated by the American Cancer Society.

Join the Global Movement

Together, we can accelerate progress toward reducing HPV-related cancers and improving outcomes for communities worldwide. Join the conversation and share your voice using #UsvsHPV and #HPVPreventionWeek.

Register today: bit.ly/hpvweek.

About Us vs HPV Week

Us vs HPV Week unites clinicians, researchers, policymakers, advocates, and the public to create a collaborative community focused on education, prevention, and management of HPV and related diseases. Grounded in an “All-of-Us” approach, this global cancer-prevention initiative empowers individuals and organizations to take meaningful action toward a future with dramatically fewer HPV-related cancers.

