Thailand’s KONticket Delivers Fair Concert Ticketing with STCLab Support, Detecting 32% Bot Traffic

Facing rising ticket bot abuse in Asia, KONticket used traffic control and bot mitigation to block 32% bot traffic and handle 380,000 users smoothly.

SINGAPORE, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, ticketing platforms across Asia have faced growing pressure from automated ticket bots, particularly during high-demand concerts, sports events, and limited-edition releases. In these scenarios, genuine users often struggle to secure tickets through official channels, as automated programs operated by third-party resellers can purchase large volumes of tickets within seconds. As a result, real fans are pushed toward inflated resale markets or, in some cases, exposed to ticket-related scams.The Scale of the ChallengeIndustry data highlights the scale of the problem. According to recent bot traffic reports, only 15% of traffic in the entertainment sector originates from human users, while more than 50% is generated by malicious bots. As a result, ticketing fairness and platform stability have emerged as critical challenges for event organizers and ticketing providers across the region.In response, ticketing platforms are deploying measures such as proof-of-human verification, traffic control, and bot mitigation to curb automated abuse and protect genuine fans.The KONticket StrategyAgainst this backdrop, Thailand based ticketing platform KONticket implemented a proactive strategy to address both traffic congestion and bot driven abuse during major concert ticket sales held in November and December.To control sudden traffic surges at the moment ticket sales opened, KONticket adopted NetFUNNEL, a virtual waiting room solution from STCLab . The solution allowed users to enter the booking process in a controlled, sequential manner, preventing simultaneous access spikes that typically lead to service disruption and unfair advantages for automated programs.In parallel, KONticket strengthened its defenses against automated ticket abuse by deploying BotManager, STCLab’s bot detection and mitigation solution. This enabled the platform to identify and manage automated bots attempting to exploit the system during peak demand periods, addressing ticketing fairness at the source.Key Performance Results:- Stable at Scale: KONticket handled peak traffic of 380,000 concurrent users with no service disruption or performance degradation using NetFUNNEL.- Bot Traffic Detected: 32% of total booking traffic was identified as automated bot activity through STCLab’s BotManager.- Abuse Prevented: High-frequency attacks were mitigated, including cases of 100,000+ requests from a single IP, protecting ticket availability for real users.Looking aheadMoving forward, KONticket plans to continue strengthening its infrastructure with a focus on real users, aiming to reduce scalping and illegal ticket resale while reinforcing trust among fans and event partners.About STCLabSTCLab is a traffic and resource management software company specializing in large-scale online traffic control and service stability. Its solutions are designed to help digital platforms handle extreme traffic surges, prevent service disruption, and ensure fair access for real users during high-demand events. STCLab provides virtual waiting room and bot mitigation technologies that are widely used in industries such as ticketing, e-commerce, finance, and online services where reliability and fairness are critical.

