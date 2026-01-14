Swamp in the City Returns for Its 9th Annual Cajun & Creole Music Festival

Swamp in the City Festival, Red Hook, Brooklyn, May 7-10, 2026

Swamp in the City returns May 7–10, 2026 to Red Hook with 4 days of Cajun & Creole music, dancing, food, and Louisiana spirit on Brooklyn’s waterfront.

Swamp in the City brings thousands of visitors to Red Hook while celebrating living American traditions. It’s one of the most joyful weekends in Brooklyn of the year.” — Krissie Nagy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swamp in the City Returns for Its 9th Annual Cajun & Creole Music FestivalMay 7–10, 2026 | Strong Rope Brewery & Nearby Venues | Red Hook, BrooklynGet ready to dance as Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival returns to Brooklyn’s Red Hook waterfront for its 9th annual celebration, May 7–10, 2026. This four-day festival brings the spirit of Louisiana to New York City with exceptional live music, Cajun and Creole food, dancing, and community—all set against the scenic waterfront at Strong Rope Brewery and nearby venues.The 2026 festival features an outstanding lineup of artists from Louisiana and beyond, including Jesse Lege, The Revelers, Steve Riley, Ruben Moreno’s Zydeco ReEvolution, Koray Broussard, Prends Courage, Holiday Playgirls, Racines, Chere Elise, Josh Baca & the Hot Tamales, Couillon Connection, Blake Miller & the Old Fashioned Aces, Mitch Reed & Kevin Wimmer, Jimmy Breaux, Luke Huval Band, Chas Justus & the Jury, Kelli Jones & Daniel Coolik, The Red Aces, and more. A full schedule is available at swampinthecity.com/schedule.Festival highlights include live Cajun and Zydeco music, dance lessons and jam sessions, and authentic Louisiana cuisine such as gumbo, jambalaya, and po’boys. Special events include a Thursday night Kickoff Party aboard the historic Waterfront Museum & Barge, a Saturday Cajun Invasion Pub Crawl through Red Hook, and a Mother’s Day Family Dance & Crawfish Boil on Sunday at 11am.Multiple ticket options are available, including 2-day, 3-day, and 4-day Supporter and VIP passes, with Early Bird pricing through February 20, 2026. VIP and Supporter passes include perks such as reserved seating, Lagniappe Room access at Strong Rope Brewery, festival swag, and crawfish boil tickets. Single-day tickets go on sale February 21, 2026.The festival takes place rain or shine, with indoor spaces at all venues. Full refunds are available through May 1, 2026.Swamp in the City is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported in part by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the NYC Tourism Foundation.Join us on the Red Hook waterfront for four unforgettable days of music, dancing, food, and community at Swamp in the City 2026. See y’all on the dance floor!—--------For media inquiries, contact: swampinthecity@gmail.com // swampinthecity.com / Instagram: @swampinthecity

