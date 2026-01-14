AOBUTEC Launches 'Comfort Made Affordable' Furnace Repair Initiative in Oshawa, Pickering, and Ajax

Enjoy year-round comfort at home with AOBUTEC’s reliable furnace repair solutions. Experience worry-free home comfort with AOBUTEC’s professional heating solutions. Keeping Ontario homes warm and comfortable with trusted furnace repair services.

WHITBY, ON, CANADA, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOBUTEC, a leading HVAC services provider in Ontario’s Durham Region, has launched a new “Comfort Made Affordable” initiative to enhance its furnace repair services in Oshawa, Pickering, and Ajax. The company is offering flexible financing and rental programs alongside its expert repair services, ensuring that essential heating repairs remain accessible and affordable for local homeowners and businesses.

As temperatures drop during Ontario’s winter months, the importance of a reliable furnace cannot be overstated. AOBUTEC prides itself on delivering exceptional furnace repair service to keep homes warm and comfortable throughout the colder seasons. Backed by a team of certified HVAC technicians equipped with the latest tools and industry knowledge, AOBUTEC guarantees swift response times and effective solutions tailored to each customer’s needs. The company’s technicians are available 24/7, so residents in need of furnace repair Oshawa services – as well as those in Pickering and Ajax – can rely on prompt, professional assistance around the clock. Whether it’s an emergency breakdown or routine fix, AOBUTEC’s furnace experts strive to restore heat quickly and efficiently.

A cornerstone of the “Comfort Made Affordable” initiative is AOBUTEC’s Flexible Finance & Rental Programs – Comfort Made Affordable offer. For many households, unexpected heating repairs can pose a financial challenge. AOBUTEC’s new program directly addresses this concern by providing budget-friendly payment options to clients. Homeowners can take advantage of flexible monthly payment plans customized to fit their budget, a fast approval process for both financing and rental customers, and no upfront costs on most rental plans. By removing financial barriers, the company ensures that crucial furnace repair Pickering or furnace repair Ajax services are not delayed – keeping families safe and warm without compromise. “We know how stressful a furnace breakdown can be, both in comfort and cost,” said Abraham Obuko, Owner of AOBUTEC. “Our goal has always been to deliver high-quality, timely service without burdening our customers financially. The Comfort Made Affordable program is our way of ensuring every homeowner in Oshawa, Pickering, and Ajax can get the heating help they need, with payment options that give them peace of mind.”

For residents and businesses in these communities, AOBUTEC’s expanded furnace repair initiative offers the best of both worlds: top-notch technical expertise and genuine affordability. With nearly 25 years of experience in the HVAC industry, AOBUTEC has built a reputation as a trusted local contractor. The company prides itself on transparent pricing and provides upfront estimates – a commitment to honesty and quality workmanship that has earned them recognition as a reliable HVAC service provider. This professional approach, combined with the new financing and rental options, means customers can expect excellent service without worrying about hefty upfront costs. From emergency fixes to comprehensive installations, AOBUTEC’s team handles every furnace project with the same dedication to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

For more information about AOBUTEC’s furnace repair services or to request a free quote, homeowners in Oshawa, Pickering, and Ajax can visit AOBUTEC’s website or call the company’s 24/7 service line. AOBUTEC Inc. can be reached at (647) 284-4430 or via email at info@aobutec.ca. The head office is located at 430 Brock St N, Whitby, ON L1N 4H9, and service teams are dispatched quickly to serve clients across the Durham Region.

About AOBUTEC

AOBUTEC is a leading provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services, specializing in AC repair, furnace repair, boiler repair, installation, and maintenance. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, AOBUTEC serves both residential and commercial clients across Whitby, Ajax, Pickering, and Oshawa, offering reliable 24-hour emergency service for all heating and cooling needs. Whether it’s a minor repair or a major installation, AOBUTEC delivers professional, timely solutions – “Comfort Made Affordable” in every season.

