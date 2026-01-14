The Oregon Department of Justice has announced that former doctor David Farley is charged with five additional sexual abuse charges, bringing the total number of criminal charges against Farley to 16. The new charges involve two additional patients, including one who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged abuse.
Farley surrendered his medical license in 2020 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was arraigned today on the amended indictment in Clackamas County Circuit Court.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to provide their contact information to dojfarley@doj.oregon.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Oregon Department of Justice Announces Additional Charges in David Farley Case
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.