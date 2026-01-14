Oregon Department of Justice Announces Additional Charges in David Farley Case

The Oregon Department of Justice has announced that former doctor David Farley is charged with five additional sexual abuse charges, bringing the total number of criminal charges against Farley to 16. The new charges involve two additional patients, including one who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Farley surrendered his medical license in 2020 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was arraigned today on the amended indictment in Clackamas County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to provide their contact information to dojfarley@doj.oregon.gov.