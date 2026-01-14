Children’s Book Character Inspires National Alycat Day on February 23

Author Alysson Foti Bourque with The Alycat Series National Alycat Day Poster Alycat Day Badge

National Alycat Day, observed February 23, celebrates a beloved children’s book character inspiring confidence, happiness, friendship, and self-belief in kids.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by The Alycat Series by award-winning author Alysson Foti Bourque, National Alycat Day highlights the importance of using children’s books to teach readers confidence and self-esteem, resilience, and social-emotional learning. The observance encourages families, educators, and libraries to use storytelling as a powerful tool for nurturing emotional intelligence, perseverance, kindness, and self-worth in young readers.

Throughout the Alycat series, the title character models courage and perseverance by navigating challenges without relying on external validation or material rewards. Instead, the stories emphasize inner strength, creativity, and meaningful connection, positioning the series as a trusted resource for parents and educators seeking children’s books that promote friendship, kindness, and positive affirmations. A central theme of National Alycat Day is the ALYCAT Affirmation, which reinforces confidence and emotional growth:

A.L.Y.C.A.T. — Always Love Your Courage And Tenacity

The affirmation reminds children that bravery, resilience, and confidence already exist within them and can be strengthened through practice and belief.

“National Alycat Day was created to remind children that confidence, resilience, and happiness are skills they already have and can continue to build,” said Bourque. “Alycat gives kids permission to try, to fail, to keep going, and to lean on friendships—core lessons that support social-emotional learning and character development.”

Ways to Celebrate National Alycat Day

National Alycat Day offers meaningful opportunities for families, schools, and libraries to participate in character-building and social-emotional learning activities, including:

• Read an Alycat Book Together

Host a read-aloud that sparks discussion about confidence, perseverance, and emotional growth.

• Create Your Own Alycat Art

Encourage children to express bravery and creativity through drawing or crafting their own Alycat.

• Courage & Perseverance Conversations

Invite students to share moments when they showed courage or kept going through challenges.

• Friendship & Kindness Activities

Promote empathy through inclusive friendship challenges and acts of kindness.

• ALYCAT Affirmation Displays

Share “Always Love Your Courage And Tenacity” as part of classroom SEL activities.

National Alycat Day is celebrated annually on February 23.

The Alycat Series is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers, and is distributed by Ingram, American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, and Follett Library Resources.

