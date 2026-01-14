WFP Income Fund Announces 9.01% Net Annualized Return for Full Year 2025

Since inception on September 23, 2013, through December 31, 2025, the Fund produced a 10.54% net annualized compounded return.

We remain focused on disciplined underwriting, capital preservation, and selectively growing the portfolio to continue delivering Stable Income and Principal Protection for our investors.” — Don Pelgrim

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WFP Income Fund , managed by Wilshire Finance Partners, delivered a 9.01% net non-compounded return for full year 2025, while maintaining a stable Net Asset Value (NAV) of $1,000 per unit. The Fund generated a 9.08% net annualized non-compounded return for December 2025 on a standalone basis. Since inception on September 23, 2013, through December 31, 2025, the Fund produced a 10.54% net annualized compounded return.The WFP Income Fund is a short-term, fixed-income alternative investment focused on capital preservation and attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund invests directly and indirectly in business-purpose loans secured by first trust deeds and mortgages throughout the United States.Fund returns were primarily driven by interest income from first-lien loans in the portfolio.At year-end, the Fund’s portfolio consisted of first-lien loans secured by self-storage, multifamily, single-family, and senior assisted living properties located in California, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, and Texas. The portfolio continued to perform well, with no classified loans rated substandard, doubtful, or loss.Performance Highlights (as of December 31, 2025)• Net Annualized Non-Compounded Return: 9.01%• Net Annualized Compounded Return (since inception): 10.54%• Weighted Average Loan-to-Value: 60.80%• Weighted Average Maturity: 26 months• Average Loan Size: $6,855,636• Repayment Percentage (YTD): 60.80%• Non-Performing Loans: 0• Real Estate Owned (REO): 0Forbearance, Foreclosure, and Defaults:As of December 31, 2025, the Fund had no loans in forbearance, foreclosure, or default.Real Estate Owned:The Fund reported no REO properties at year-end.Management Commentary“The Fund performed well in 2025, demonstrating strong loan performance across the portfolio,” said Don Pelgrim, CEO of Wilshire Finance Partners. “For the full year, the Fund delivered a 9.01% net annualized, non-compounded return while maintaining a stable $1,000 NAV. Entering 2026, loan submissions remain steady and the Fund is seeing an expanding pipeline of attractive opportunities. We remain focused on disciplined underwriting, capital preservation, and selectively growing the portfolio to continue delivering Stable Income and Principal Protection for our investors.”Further InformationFor more information on Wilshire Finance Partners or the WFP Income Fund, please call (866) 575-5070 or visit www.WilshireFP.com ________________________________________Platform Availability:The WFP Income Fund is approved for both retirement and non-retirement accounts on the following alternative investment platforms:• Charles Schwab; (SSID Number available through an Advisor)• Fidelity Investments (National Financial Services or NFS); CUSIP Number 94699K534• SEI; CUSIP Number 9ALT75336In addition, the WFP Income Fund is approved for self-directed retirement accounts on various other platforms without the need for the CUSIP number, including, Community National Bank, Equity Trust Company, Provident Trust Group, and Strata Trust Company.DisclosuresThis communication is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to purchase securities (“Securities”) offered by or through offered by or through Wilshire Finance Partners, Inc. or its affiliates (collectively, “Wilshire”). Persons interested in learning about the Securities will be provided with the respective Private Placement Memorandum (inclusive of exhibits thereto and any supplements, the “Memorandum”), which provides a description of the Securities, the terms of their private placement, a discussion of risk factors, and other information related to the Securities. This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Securities and the investment objectives and strategies of each of the Securities. In light of significant uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Wilshire, any placement agent, or any other person, that the objectives and strategies of the respective Securities will be achieved. Investments in the Securities may only be made solely by accredited investors, who are provided with the Memorandum and who comply with the requirements contained therein. Each of the Securities is being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and are not required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act. Neither the Securities Exchange Commission nor any other state securities commission or agency has passed upon the merits of or given its approval to the Securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in Securities involves substantial risk, including loss of investment, and is not suitable for all investors. To the extent there is any inconsistency between the information provided in this communication and the Memorandum, the information contained in the Memorandum shall control.

