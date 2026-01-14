SCRAM Systems Unveils 2026 Product Roadmap, Advancing the Next Era of Connected Supervision

SCRAM Systems 2026 Product Roadmap

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, SCRAM Systems unveiled its 2026 product roadmap during its annual product event, outlining a year of innovation focused on expanding connected supervision technology and supporting agencies with more flexible, integrated solutions.The roadmap highlights continued investment across monitoring, mobile engagement, and data-driven solutions, including the introduction of SCRAM CAMConnect, SCRAM Systems’ next-generation alcohol monitoring device. CAM Connect is the smallest continuous alcohol monitoring technology available on the market and launches with Wi-Fi connectivity, designed to support additional cellular and GPS capabilities later this year as part of a more connected supervision ecosystem.“Our roadmap anticipates the future of supervision,” said Annamarie Burke, Chief Technology Officer at SCRAM Systems. “Agencies need solutions that work together, adapt to client and departmental needs, and support accountability without adding unnecessary complexity.”A Connected Approach to SupervisionAs part of the 2026 roadmap, SCRAM Systems shared planned enhancements designed to strengthen how devices, mobile tools, and data interact within a unified and integrated experience. These developments are intended to support a range of supervision requirements, including alcohol monitoring, location-based supervision, and mobile engagement, while allowing agencies to configure programs based on risk, policy, and operational needs.SCRAM’s roadmap reflects a platform approach that emphasizes connectivity, visibility, and operational flexibility.Built With Agencies and Stakeholders in MindSCRAM Systems’ 2026 roadmap was developed in collaboration with community corrections professionals, justice agencies, treatment providers, and victim advocacy stakeholders. Planned innovations are designed to help agencies respond to evolving legislative requirements, funding considerations, and increasing expectations around transparency and accountability.“Supervision is not one-size-fits-all,” Burke added. “Our focus is on giving agencies tools that support both enforcement and rehabilitation in ways that make sense for their communities.”For more information about SCRAM Systems and its supervision technology solutions, visit www.scramsystems.com/whats-new About SCRAM SystemsSCRAM Systems is the leader in public safety and rehabilitation technology, delivering a connected system for participant supervision. Through trusted hardware and intelligent software, SCRAM increases accountability, supports community safety, and creates long-term positive behavior change across the corrections, justice, and rehabilitation.For more than two decades, SCRAM Systems has set the standard for continuous alcohol and drug monitoring, location-based supervision, and connected solutions that link individuals, supervisors, treatment providers, and victims in real time. Designed to support both enforcement and restoration, SCRAM’s platform helps agencies implement supervision strategies that balance public safety with rehabilitation, reduce recidivism, and strengthen long-term outcomes for individuals and communities.

