Hydrolix Named Finalist for InfoWorld 2025 Technology of the Year Award in Data Management: Streaming Category

Real-time data platform recognized for powering observability at world's largest streaming events including Super Bowl, Olympics, and FIFA Club World Cup.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the high-performance streaming data lake company, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Data Management: Streaming category for InfoWorld's prestigious 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The company was selected from among 99 finalists across 30 product categories by a panel of 18 seasoned technology experts who evaluated nominations based on technology impact, business impact, and innovation.The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards recognize the best and most innovative products across AI, APIs, applications, business intelligence, cloud, data management, DevOps, and software development. This year's awards honored 35 winners from the 99 finalists, with all nominated products demonstrating significant advancement in their respective categories.Hydrolix earned finalist recognition for its real-time, global-scale data platform that serves as the primary observability solution for the world's largest streaming events. The platform has powered observability for two Super Bowls, the Olympics, the FIFA Club World Cup, the world's largest cricket matches, and major e-commerce events including Black Friday. During Super Bowl 2025 , Hydrolix demonstrated unprecedented scale and performance by ingesting and analyzing 14 million events per second while maintaining a time-to-glass of just 5 seconds—a capability unmatched in the industry.The Hydrolix platform delivers real-time analytics that provide companies with actionable insights in seconds, even across petabytes of globally distributed data. By keeping all data hot for immediate querying, Hydrolix enables subsecond query performance and delivers complete operational intelligence across entire distributed infrastructures. This architecture allows organizations to spot and resolve issues before they impact end users, dramatically reducing mean time to resolution."We are excited to be named a finalist in the streaming category, especially since we have proven success running observability for the largest streaming events in the world," said Michael Cucchi, CMO at Hydrolix. "Hydrolix delivers the real-time visibility that has been out of reach, with unique capabilities competitors don't offer: one-of-a-kind, built-in CDN observability that brings edge-to-enterprise intelligence.""In the world of live OTT, the difference between a successful event and a widespread impact often comes down to the speed of your data," Cucchi added. "These are events where media companies don't have the luxury of waiting minutes for logs to process. Hydrolix provides the sub-second 'time-to-glass' visibility required to maintain stream health. It’s not just about collecting data; it’s about having the operational confidence to act before the viewer ever sees a buffer wheel."Unlike traditional data platforms that rely on sampling, limited retention windows, or slow query performance, Hydrolix combines stream processing, high-density compression, and indexed search to deliver warehouse-like query performance directly from object storage. This architecture enables organizations to retain full-fidelity data for years at a fraction of traditional costs while maintaining subsecond query speeds on data of any age.Founded in 2018, Hydrolix has grown to serve over 700 enterprise customers worldwide and employs more than 200 people. The company closed an $80 million Series C funding round in April 2025 and continues to expand its platform capabilities with innovations in AI-powered anomaly detection and natural language processing for data analysis. Learn more at Hydrolix.io About InfoWorld: InfoWorld is a leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and research on business technology trends and solutions. The annual Technology of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful products serving enterprise IT professionals and development teams. InfoWorld reaches millions of technology decision-makers and practitioners who rely on its independent analysis to guide technology investments and strategic planning.About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for digital operations at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two primary challenges facing observability platforms: global scale and real-time performance. Our platform delivers real-time analytics that get you insights in seconds across globally distributed data at internet scale—from servers and microservices to AI agents—while enabling years of retention through next-generation compression. With unique edge-to-enterprise visibility, including CDN observability, Hydrolix provides intelligence in seconds on massive datasets, allowing teams to shift from reactive alerts to predictive confidence. Trusted by Fox, ABC, and Paramount for mission-critical live events, Hydrolix has grown from 4 customers to over 650 customers globally in just 24 months.Media Contact(s):Abby RossHead of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

