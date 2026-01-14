Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Community Outreach Programme in Tlhabane

Theme: Strengthening Community Institutions for Social Cohesion and Inclusive Social Protection

Programme Director,

NYDA leadership, including the Executive Deputy Chairperson and CEO,

Caregivers and staff of Rakatane Place of Safety,

Community leaders, volunteers, partners,

Most importantly, the children and young people we are here to serve,

It is an honour to be with you today at Rakatane Place of Safety, a space that represents care, protection and dignity for some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Social cohesion and nation building are not built only through laws and policies, but through everyday institutions at community level that protect and nurture people.

Across South Africa, community-run and faith-based organisations quietly carry a heavy responsibility, often with limited resources, yet with deep commitment.

Places like Rakatane are not just facilities. They are homes, sanctuaries and bridges to a better future for children who have faced difficult circumstances.

Government recognises that when these institutions are weakened, the most vulnerable pay the price. When they are strengthened, society as a whole benefits.

Rakatane currently provides care to 18 children and youth, including children with disabilities, school-going children, toddlers and unemployed youth.

The facility has identified infrastructure and maintenance challenges, which affect the quality of daily life for residents.

Today’s intervention focuses on deep cleaning, organising, restoring dignity and safety, and creating a more functional living environment.

This work may seem practical and hands-on, but it is deeply political in the best sense. It affirms that every child deserves a safe, clean and dignified space to live and grow.

Government’s presence here is not an act of charity, but a responsibility rooted in dignity, inclusion and shared accountability.

Our role is to ensure that women, youth, children and persons with disabilities are not left behind, regardless of where they live.

Initiatives like this translate policy commitments into real improvements in people’s daily lives, beyond speeches and documents.

Social protection works best when Government, communities and institutions act together, each playing their part.

I would like to express sincere appreciation to the caregivers, staff and volunteers who serve here with compassion, often under challenging conditions.

I also commend the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and partners for recognising that youth development and social cohesion begin with safe and supportive environments.

Your work reminds us that service is not only about programmes, but about human connection and consistency.

Let us continue to strengthen and sustain institutions that operate at the frontline of child wellbeing and social protection.

I encourage communities to keep working together to build safe, nurturing and inclusive spaces where children can grow, learn and thrive.

Government remains committed to walking this journey with you, listening, supporting and responding where possible.

When we protect our children, we protect the future of our country.

Let today not be a once-off visit, but part of an ongoing commitment to dignity, care and shared responsibility.

Together, we can ensure that no child feels forgotten and no community stands alone.

Thank you.

