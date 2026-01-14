​​Let Grow Announces Strategic Expansion: Nonprofit Nearly Triples Staff to Advance Childhood Independence Movement

Responding to rising demand from schools and families, Let Grow nearly triples its team to expand evidence-based programs advancing childhood independence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, a national nonprofit working to make childhood independence the norm again, today announced significant organizational growth as it scales its impact across schools and communities nationwide. The organization has expanded from three full-time employees to eight full-time staff members, supported by three additional contractors and part-time specialists.

Operating as a fully remote organization with team members spanning every U.S. time zone and region, Let Grow's distributed model enables the nonprofit to maintain deep connections with communities from coast to coast while advancing its mission efficiently.

"This growth reflects the increasing demand from schools, parents, and communities for practical solutions to the overprotection crisis," said Andrea Keith, Executive Director. "We're building a team capable of reaching millions of families with programs and resources that help kids grow stronger, braver, and more resilient."

New Team Members Driving Expansion

The new staff join Lenore Skenazy, Co-founder and President, Andrea Keith, Executive Director, Legal Consultant Diane Redleaf, a nationally respected child and family law expert who helps shape "Reasonable Childhood Independence" legislation that has passed with bipartisan support in 11 states and counting, and Jen Sullivan, curriculum designer and former School Programs Director who now leads Special Projects.

School Programs and Support: Megan Hebert, promoted from School Account Manager, now serves as School Programs Director, leading Let Grow's signature initiatives including the Let Grow Experience and Play Club. Supporting educators nationwide are School Account Managers Sydney Jarrard and Natalie Susino, who help schools implement programs that build student confidence and autonomy. Mavis Wellington extends this work internationally as School Account Manager for Canada.

Strategic Growth and Communications: Corey Sowards, Director of Marketing and Communications, shapes Let Grow's storytelling, campaigns, and brand strategy to connect with parents, educators, and advocates worldwide. Daniel Anthony, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, drives organizational growth through partnerships with schools, communities, and policy networks, while leading data analysis and research efforts to measure and communicate Let Grow's impact.

Specialized Support: The team is supported by Administrative Assistant Erin Henriques, who provides essential operational support, and part-time Graphic Designer Paige Moriarty, who brings the mission to life visually through designs that support storytelling, campaigns, and resources.

Meeting Growing Demand

Through its evidence-based school programs, parent resources, and policy advocacy, Let Grow has reached nearly 500,000 students and 35,000 families nationwide. The organization works to reverse decades of fear-based parenting by helping communities rediscover a simple truth: when kids are trusted with age-appropriate independence, they develop confidence, problem-solving skills, and resilience.

The expanded team recently convened for a strategic planning retreat to align on priorities for 2026, including new school initiatives, marketing strategies, and educational programming.

About Let Grow

Let Grow is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting childhood independence and resilience. Through innovative programs, resources, and advocacy, Let Grow helps parents, educators, and communities raise confident, capable, and self-reliant kids.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.