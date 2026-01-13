Governor Stein Holds Teacher Roundtable Highlighting Impact of Cell Phone-Free Classrooms

NORTH CAROLINA, January 13 - Today Governor Josh Stein visited East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte to hear from teachers about the impact of cell phone-free classroom environments. Last summer, Governor Stein signed into law a bill that established cell phone-free classrooms. The law took effect on January 1, 2026, as North Carolina joined 32 other states restricting cell phones in classrooms.

“Cell phone-free classrooms enable students to focus on social studies instead of social media and strengthen relationships with their peers,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The teachers I met today are doing their all for their students, making every effort to set them up for success. We must value our incredible educators by raising starting teacher pay to the highest in the Southeast.”

"When classrooms are free from cell phone distractions, students can fully immerse themselves in learning,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill. “It gives them the chance to focus on ideas, connect with peers and engage in meaningful discussions, which helps them build confidence and curiosity – important skills that will serve them well beyond school walls."

In December, the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being released its annual report and accompanying video report highlighting the positive impact of limiting wireless communication devices, including cell phones, during instructional time. Governor Stein created the council in April to create solutions that provide safe, welcoming, and inclusive schools.

During today’s visit, Governor Stein also toured the school’s automotive and culinary education programs, offered in partnership with Central Piedmont Community College. Last week, Governor Stein announced North Carolina was ranked the Top State for Workforce Development for 2026, awarded by Site Selection Magazine. North Carolina was chosen due to its strong public schools, community colleges, universities, and innovative workforce development programs.

Governor Stein continues to urge the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive state budget that invests in North Carolina’s teachers and public schools. His proposed 2025-2027 budget includes raising starting teacher salaries to the highest in the Southeast by increasing their average pay by 10.6%, and reinstating master’s degree pay. It also invests in student health by hiring more school nurses, counselors, and social workers and providing free breakfast in public schools.