Advancing cancer care: Innovations in oncology at VA

Cancer affects tens of thousands of Veterans each year, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is committed to ensuring that they receive care that’s not only compassionate but cutting edge. Through its National Oncology Program (NOP), VA is driving forward innovations in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, ensuring Veterans benefit from the latest advances in medicine, backed by rigorous data and a whole-health approach.

VA is always looking to hire qualified, caring oncologists to treat our nation’s heroes. If you’re All About Veterans like we are, keep reading to learn more about key areas where VA is making strides, and how you can join our team.

Precision medicine and genetic testing

One of the most powerful trends in oncology is tailoring treatment to the individual—a Veteran’s specific cancer biology, genetic profile and overall health. VA is expanding its pharmacogenomic testing efforts and molecular diagnostics so treatment decisions can be more precise. In many cases, this means choosing therapies that are more likely to work, minimizing side effects and improving outcomes.

Early detection and expanded screening

Earlier detection almost always means better outcomes. VA’s cancer screening programs—especially for lung, colorectal and prostate cancer—are being enhanced to catch disease sooner. For example, the lung cancer screening efforts are growing, and Veterans in high-risk categories can access no-cost screenings.

Close-to-home care: TeleOncology and “Close-to-Me” efforts

A big challenge in cancer care is access, especially for Veterans in rural areas who might live far from major medical centers. VA is using telehealth and mobile/ satellite services (such as through its National TeleOncology [NTO] service and “Close-to-Me” cancer care sites) to reduce travel burdens, speed up diagnosis and improve access to specialists.

Clinical pathways and systems of excellence

VA isn’t just adopting new technologies—we’re working to standardize care so that best practices are used consistently across our many facilities. Clinical pathways help ensure that once a cancer type and stage are identified, there’s a clear, evidence-based roadmap for diagnosis, therapy, follow-up and survivorship.

Oncology careers at VA

All of these innovations translate into exciting, meaningful opportunities for professionals in the oncology space—physicians, nurses, pharmacists, genetic counselors, data scientists and more. Working in VA oncology means being part of a system that values:

Evidence-based care.

Compassionate service.

Interdisciplinary collaboration and learning.

Innovation.

Join our mission

From improving early detection to delivering next-generation therapies, VA is shaping the future of oncology—and there’s a place for people like you who want to make a difference. Learn more on VA Careers.