Mare Island Brewing Co. Named “Best Of” Across Five Categories in Vallejo Sun Readers’ Poll

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mare Island Brewing Co. is proud to announce that it has been voted a multi-category winner in the Vallejo Sun’s annual “Best Of” poll — an independent community survey with over 10,000 local respondents. The brewery earned top honors in five categories: Best Bar, Best Beer Retail Selection, Best Beer Selection on Tap, Best Local Brewery, and Best Pet-Friendly Bar/Restaurant.“We’re incredibly honored — and honestly a little shocked in the best way,” said Kent Fortner, co-founder of Mare Island Brewing Co. “This kind of recognition means a lot because it comes from the people who actually show up, grab a pint, bring their friends, and make this place what it is.”Mare Island Brewing Co. operates three taprooms in Vallejo and Benicia — the Coal Shed Brewery Ferry Taproom , and First Street Taphouse — each designed as a place where great beer and food, local history, and good company come together. From the waterfront beer garden to the historic Mare Island atmosphere inside, the brewery has become a local favorite for everything from casual hangs to big celebrations.“Getting voted Best Beer Selection on Tap and Best Beer Retail Selection is especially meaningful,” added co-founder Ryan Gibbons. “We work hard to brew a lineup that has something for everyone — from crisp lagers and hoppy IPAs to dark, malty beers. And we’re always rotating unique limited releases through our Staff Brews and Workshop Series.”The brewery also received Best Pet-Friendly Bar/Restaurant, recognizing Mare Island Brewing Co. as a go-to spot for guests who like to bring the whole crew — including four-legged ones.“At the end of the day, we’re just really grateful,” said Fortner. “Vallejo and Benicia have shown us so much love over the years, and we’re glad to be able to create an experience that’s worthy of that support.”About Mare Island Brewing Co.Founded in 2013 by Kent Fortner and Ryan Gibbons, Mare Island Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery located on the historic Mare Island Naval Shipyard. With a focus on craftsmanship, storytelling, and community, the brewery operates three North Bay taprooms and produces a wide range of beers — from timeless classics to creative limited releases inspired by the island’s rich maritime history. Learn more at mareislandbrewingco.com

