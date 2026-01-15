ClaN Entertainment Launches “IZIGENIA Seasonal Audition” for Global VTuber Project IZIGENIA Global VTuber Project IZIGENIA Support System for IZIGENIA Talents

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClaN Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Motoyuki Oi; hereinafter “ClaN”) announces the launch of the “IZIGENIA Seasonal Audition,” an open audition program for its global VTuber project IZIGENIA, aimed at discovering VTuber talents who aspire to perform on a global stage.

The first audition cycle, the Winter Audition, will be held from January 10, 2026 (PST) to February 9, 2026 (PST).

About IZIGENIA Seasonal Audition

The IZIGENIA Seasonal Audition is an open audition program designed to discover VTuber talents who can thrive in the global market.

The audition is operated as a year-round open-entry program, with four official review periods each year (Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn), during which applications are reviewed on a regular basis. This structure allows applicants to apply at a timing that best suits their personal preparation and readiness, without being restricted to a single short recruitment window.

All applications submitted during each entry period will be reviewed. Selected candidates will advance through multiple screening stages, including document screening, interviews, and streaming tests, to determine talents who will join IZIGENIA as official VTubers.

About “IZIGENIA”

IZIGENIA is a global VTuber project developed with international expansion as its core focus.

Through the creation of VTuber intellectual properties as a new entertainment domain following manga, anime, and games, IZIGENIA aims to expand the global potential of Japanese pop culture.

The project primarily operates in English, while also incorporating Japanese and other languages, and is designed to grow as a long-term character IP that transcends national and language barriers.

Support System for IZIGENIA Talents

・Creative Support

ClaN works in collaboration with leading creators from Japan and abroad to provide comprehensive creative support, including character design and Live2D model production. The project also offers equipment support and a flexible incentive system based on performance, ensuring an environment where talents can focus on their creative activities with confidence.

・Management Support

Experienced VTuber producers provide individualized support, including content planning, performance analysis, and marketing strategy development tailored to each talent’s goals and strengths.

Application and Details

For more information, please visit the official audition page and the official X account.

Official Website: www.izigenia.com

Official X: @izigenia_v

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.