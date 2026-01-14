Minister Nomakhosazana Meth concludes four-day Taking Services to the People campaign in North West

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, today, 09 January 2026, concluded a four-day “Taking Services to the People” campaign by re-launching the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) mobile offices at Letlhabile Township in the North West Province.

The primary objective of these mobile offices is to extend access to services for clients in remote areas, eliminating the need to travel to local Labour Centres. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and backup generators, these units are designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

Seventeen mobile offices are being procured, with deployment across all provinces. Larger provinces will receive up to three units. Delivery commenced in September 2025 and is expected to be completed by February 2026.

Speaking at the closing event, Minister Meth emphasised the significance of the initiative: “This campaign demonstrates a government that works for its people. We are delivering on our promise to take services to communities and have declared Fridays as DEL Fridays under Operation ‘Yazini – Know Your Department.’ Today, the people of Bojanala know what the Department stands for.”

The re-launch coincided with a comprehensive service delivery programme offering Public Employment Services, Compensation Fund, and UIF assistance, while Inspection and Enforcement Services conducted blitz inspections in Rustenburg, focusing on the wholesale and retail sectors.

Key activities during the four-day campaign included:

Launch of a state-of-the-art Labour Centre in Mogwase to accelerate service provision.

Visits to three Labour Activation Programmes in Mogwase and Moruleng within Moses Kotane Municipality.

Over 198 workplace inspections, with 142 found non-compliant, resulting in contravention and prohibition notices, as well as compliance orders.

The inspections, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service, led to the arrest of 13 undocumented foreign nationals and six employers for contravening the Immigration Act. Compliance checks focused on critical labour legislation, including:

Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA)

Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA)

Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA)

Employment Services Act (ESA)

National Minimum Wage Act (NMW)

The “Taking Services to the People” programme aims to raise awareness of the Department’s services and bring them closer to communities, reaffirming its commitment to accessible and responsive governance.

