Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on images on her X account

The Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni condemns attempts to vilify her image.

The photoshopping of her X account with vulgar images and misinformation is not only distasteful but shameful as well.

In a country that is battling with a scourge of gender based violence, the continued use of sexual images to tarnish women is deplorable at the least. The cowards responsible for the photoshop represent the worst sexists and gender based violence perpetrators.

The public is warned about uncouth images published allegedly on the Minister’s account. The Minister’s account is not hacked but the images are photoshopped.

Attempts to defocus Minister Ntshavheni from the tasks at hand will not succeed. Government has also noticed the coordinated misinformation campaign primarily targeting Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Minister Ntshavheni is not fazed by acts of cowardice.



