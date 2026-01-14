Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport on unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has issued a stern warning to scholar transport operators as schools reopen next week: unroadworthy vehicles and those operating without valid permits will be impounded immediately.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the safety of learners travelling to and from school is non-negotiable, and government will not tolerate operators who place children’s lives at risk.

“For the next nine months, millions of children will depend on drivers to get them to school safely. Every time a child gets into a vehicle or walks near a road, their life is in someone else’s hands. We will not allow unroadworthy vehicles or unlicensed operators to transport our children,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

From next week, intensive scholar transport inspections will be conducted at schools, along transport routes, and during peak travel times.

Vehicles found to be unroadworthy or operating without the required permits will be impounded on the spot, while drivers without valid licences will be arrested.

The MEC also called on parents to play an active role in protecting their children by refusing to pay for unsafe transport.

“Parents have power. Your money gives you a voice. Don’t pay for transport in a vehicle that doesn’t have proper seating for every child, working seatbelts, or is visibly unroadworthy. Report unsafe vehicles to us,” she said.

All scholar transport vehicles must:

Have a valid licence disc and roadworthy certificate

Be driven by a person with a valid driving licence

Have proper, fixed seating for every child

Have functioning seatbelts for all passengers

Not be overloaded beyond licensed capacity

Be free of critical defects (including brakes, tyres, lights, and windscreen)

MEC Diale-Tlabela further appealed to all motorists to exercise extra caution near schools and scholar transport vehicles.

“You might not have children in your car, but you share the road with them. That child crossing the road could be distracted or running late. You’re the adult in control of a ton of metal. The responsibility to watch out for them is yours,” she said.

Scholar transport safety remains a key priority in the Service Delivery Agreement signed between MEC Diale-Tlabela and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

“We committed to ensuring safe roads for every Gauteng learner. Government is doing its part through enforcement. Now we need every driver, every parent, and every operator to do theirs. E Thoma Ka Wena — It Starts With You,” the MEC said.

Report unsafe scholar transport: 0861 400 800 / (012) 999-5407.

