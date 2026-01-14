Government congratulates the matric class of 2025

Government congratulates the Class of 2025 on achieving an exceptional National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate of 88 %, marking the highest pass rate in the country. Notably, KwaZulu-Natal topped the rankings with a pass rate of 90.6%, with all other provinces performing at over 80%. For the first time, all 75 school districts have achieved a pass rate of 80% and above. Over 900 000 learners wrote the 2025 NSC examination, making it the largest class to write the examination in South Africa’s history.

This achievement reflects positive growth in learner performance and is a clear indication of the hard work, resilience and commitment demonstrated by learners throughout their schooling journey.This success is the result of a collective effort involving learners, educators, school leadership, parents, caregivers and education stakeholders across the system.

Government is particularly encouraged by strong performance in key subjects and the growing number of learners qualifying for Bachelor, Diploma and Higher Certificate passes. These results provide a strong foundation for increased participation in post-school education and training, and for the development of critical skills required by the economy.

While we celebrate this achievement, government remains mindful of learners who did not achieve the results they had hoped for. These learners are reminded that an examination outcome alone does not define their worth or future prospects. Government, through the Department of Basic Education and its partners, will ensure that psychosocial support services are accessible to learners during this period.

Learners experiencing emotional distress, anxiety or disappointment are encouraged to seek support through the following free and confidential services:

Childline South Africa: 116 (24-hour toll-free service for children and young people)

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG -0800 567 567 (24-HOUR TOLL-FREE)

Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 567 567

Cipla WhatsApp Chat Line : 076 882 2775

Learners who did not pass or get the results that they hoped for are further encouraged to explore the Second Chance Matric Programme, supplementary examinations, and alternative education and training pathways. The Second Chance Programme is provided free of charge to candidates. These pathways provide meaningful opportunities for learners to complete their schooling or acquire market-relevant skills.

Government reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind and that every young person is supported to realise their full potential. Once again, government congratulates the Class of 2025 and wishes all learners success on their future endeavours.

Media enquiries:

Mr Terry Vandayar, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 444 9092

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147



#GovZAUpdates