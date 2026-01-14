Tailwind Shipping Lines uses direct data connection to CargoWise to simplify booking and managing ocean shipments

Tailwind Shipping Lines now has a direct data connection to CargoWise.

Freight forwarders can access and book Tailwind Shipping Lines’ capacity within CargoWise

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

The direct integration with CargoWise removes manual steps from the process and ensures data consistency from start to finish. It is a smarter, more digital shipping experience.” — Nico Peters, VP Commercial Management, Tailwind Shipping Lines

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and Tailwind Shipping Lines, a subsidiary of Lidl, one of Europe’s largest retailers, announce direct data integration to enable freight forwarders to plan, book, confirm and manage shipments in real-time from within CargoWise , the industry’s leading logistics execution platform.Tailwind Shipping Lines operates three liner services which connect key regions across the world: the Panda Express Service (PAX) between China and the Mediterranean; the Tiger Express Service (TEX) between Bangladesh, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka; and the European short sea service Dolphin Express Service (DEX), which transports goods between Barcelona in Spain and Moerdijk in the Netherlands. By making only a few port calls on these routes, usually at smaller ports, Tailwind is able to minimize delays, therefore offering reliable, punctual deliveries.The direct data connection between Tailwind Shipping Lines and CargoWise, the operating system used by the world’s largest freight forwarders and 3PLs, enables CargoWise customers to access Tailwind’s schedules, dynamic rates and capacity as well as easily modify digital bookings up until final execution, all in real time, without leaving CargoWise.Nico Peters, VP Commercial Management, Tailwind Shipping Lines, said: “Tailwind’s mission is to make ocean transport simple, predictable and transparent for our customers. Digitization of the supply chain process is key to achieving this. The direct integration with CargoWise removes manual steps from the process and ensures data consistency from start to finish. It is a smarter, more digital shipping experience built around speed and accuracy, which exactly mirrors Tailwind’s key characteristics.”Bjorn Schwarz, Carrier Integration and Transformation Manager, WiseTech Global, said: “Today, more than 99% of the world’s ocean freight managed through CargoWise can be electronically booked directly with shipping lines and NVOCCs – and now that includes Tailwind Shipping Lines. Transparent real-time data sharing enables Tailwind to optimize their planning and capacity management and quickly act on market changes. In turn, Tailwind’s customers who use CargoWise benefit from a simplified booking experience that removes double data entry, eliminates unnecessary emails, reduces human errors and enhances visibility and productivity. The first phase of this integration focuses on ocean freight. As CargoWise supports multimodal workflows there is the opportunity to later expand digital connectivity to Tailwind’s rail and inland transport.”About Tailwind Shipping LinesAs a premium partner, Tailwind covers the entire supply chain. With its smart customer-centric solutions, Tailwind transforms traditional supply chains into genuine value chains – from the factory floor to the store shelf. This enables Tailwind to offer comprehensive and reliable solutions that ensure maximum efficiency and added value along the entire supply chain.Using state-of-the-art technology, the company guarantees its customers a high level of transparency throughout the transport process. Intelligent, seamlessly integrated solutions allow Tailwind customers to plan ahead better, thereby giving them a clear competitive advantage.As an umbrella brand, Tailwind comprises the subsidiaries Tailwind Shipping Lines and Tailwind Intermodal, both of which are owned by Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG.As a carrier, Tailwind Shipping Lines primarily handles the maritime transport of non-food goods – originally exclusively for Lidl, but Tailwind Shipping Lines now also offers capacity for other customers. The shipping company operates three liner services: the Panda Express (PAX) service between China and the Mediterranean; the Tiger Express (TEX) service between Bangladesh, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka; and the Dolphin Express (DEX) service, which transports goods between Barcelona and Moerdijk in the Netherlands. By using smaller container ships in its PAX service that can transport up to 7,000 TEU, Tailwind Shipping Lines can call at less busy ports near major trading hubs, which facilitates short turnaround times without delays. For Tailwind customers, this means shorter transit times for their goods.More information: tailwind-shipping.com

