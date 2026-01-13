Court of Appeals affirms 40-year prison sentence for convicted sex trafficker

CINCINNATI – United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II announced today that the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the 40-year prison sentence imposed against a Cincinnati man convicted at trial of sex trafficking and exploiting two teenagers.

