Court of Appeals affirms 40-year prison sentence for convicted sex trafficker

CINCINNATI – United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II announced today that the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the 40-year prison sentence imposed against a Cincinnati man convicted at trial of sex trafficking and exploiting two teenagers.

