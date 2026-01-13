Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl

JIMMY ARCE, also known as “Boe,” “Slim,” and “Jimbo,” 42, of Bridgeport, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment and four years of supervised release for trafficking fentanyl in southwestern Connecticut.

