Denver Man Convicted on Federal Drug and Gun Charges

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a jury has convicted Juan Sertuche, age 43, of Denver, Colorado, of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime following a three-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on January 8, 2026.

