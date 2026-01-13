Former New York City Official Charged With Bribery And Fraud

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (“IRS-CI”), Harry T. Chavis, Jr., and Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”), Jocelyn E. Strauber, announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging ANTHONY HERBERT—the former Citywide Public Housing Liaison at the New York City Mayor’s Office—with committing bribery, kickback, and fraud offenses.

