Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,655 in the last 365 days.

Leader of Inland Empire Street Gang Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Ordering 2023 Kidnapping in Riverside

A leader of a Riverside County-based street gang was sentenced today to 108 months in federal prison for ordering – while behind bars in a different criminal case – the 2023 kidnapping of a woman in Riverside as punishment for losing the gang’s extortion proceeds when law enforcement seized them. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leader of Inland Empire Street Gang Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Ordering 2023 Kidnapping in Riverside

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.