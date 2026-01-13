Leader of Inland Empire Street Gang Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Ordering 2023 Kidnapping in Riverside

A leader of a Riverside County-based street gang was sentenced today to 108 months in federal prison for ordering – while behind bars in a different criminal case – the 2023 kidnapping of a woman in Riverside as punishment for losing the gang’s extortion proceeds when law enforcement seized them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.