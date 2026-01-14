Photographer Maria Marriott Wins Bronze in Prestigious Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) for Winter Whispers

Veil by Photographer, Maria Marriott Veil II by Photographer, Maria Marriott Companion by Photographer, Maria Marriott Photographer Maria Marriott

Tahoe-based Photographer Wins High Honor In International Competition With Minimalistic Winter Nature Photography

Winter has a way of stripping the world down to its essentials, and in that simplicity, we are better able to connect with the amazing creation we live in.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tahoe photographer Maria Marriott has been awarded the Bronze Prize in the internationally acclaimed Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) competition for her evocative black‑and‑white series, Winter Whispers. The recognition places Marriott among an elite group of global photographers whose work is celebrated for artistic excellence and emotional impact.The Prix de la Photographie, Paris, founded in 2007, is one of Europe’s most respected photography competitions. Its mission is to “promote the appreciation of photography, discover emerging talent, and introduce photographers from around the world to the artistic community of Paris.” Each year, a selection of winning work is exhibited in Paris, and honorees are published in the PX3 Annual Book, offering international visibility to standout artists.Marriott’s award‑winning series, Winter Whispers, was selected by a distinguished jury of editors, publishers, curators, gallery owners, consultants, creative directors, and art directors—professionals who collectively shape the global photography landscape. The PX3 jury evaluates thousands of submissions from around the world, awarding only the most compelling entries with Gold, Silver, or Bronze distinctions.A Brazilian-born nature photographer, Marriott is widely recognized for her emotionally resonant portrayals of America’s wild horses. Her signature style—minimalist, monochromatic, and deeply intimate—has earned her numerous accolades in international competitions. Marriott’s work is celebrated for its ability to “evoke strong emotions and tell compelling stories” through striking compositions and a refined visual language.Winter Whispers continues this tradition of poetic storytelling. The series captures the quiet simplicity and profound tranquility of winter landscapes. According to Marriott, “My goal was to create a contemplative journey through the quiet and unadorned essence of winter.”Marriott’s ability to distill raw emotion into a single frame reflects her belief that photography is “a communion with beauty that is as fleeting as it is profound”—a philosophy evident throughout her body of work.“I am honored to have Winter Whispers recognized by PX3,” said Marriott. “This series is deeply personal. Winter has a way of stripping the world down to its essentials, and in that simplicity, we are better able to connect with the amazing creation we live in. To have this work acknowledged on an international stage is incredibly meaningful.”The PX3 Bronze Award marks another milestone in Marriott’s artistic journey, reinforcing her position as a leading voice in contemporary nature photography. Her equine photography not only celebrates the beauty of America’s mustangs but also raises awareness of their cultural and ecological significance. Her nature photography, stripping each image down to the essential elements, invites introspection and appreciation for the raw beauty all around us.Marriott’s fine art prints, including pieces from Winter Whispers, are available through her online gallery. To learn more about her work and artistic process, visit www.mariamarriott.com

