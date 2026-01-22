Hickory, NC Urgent Care Adds On-Site CBC Testing to Support Timely Patient Care

HighER Level Urgent Care offers CBC testing enabled by CitoCBC®, a CLIA-waived blood analyzer designed for use in urgent care clinics and physician offices.

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HighER Level Urgent Care, a physician-led urgent care clinic in Hickory, NC, today announced the availability of on-site Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing, expanding its ability to evaluate patient illness during urgent care and wellness visits.

In urgent care settings, CBC testing is frequently used to help assess acute infection, inflammatory response, and other higher-acuity presentations, where timely diagnostic information can influence clinical decision-making. In many outpatient and urgent care clinics across North Carolina, CBC samples are often sent to external laboratories, which can delay results and prolong care. By offering on-site CBC testing at its Hickory location, HighER Level Urgent Care is able to access critical laboratory information during the initial patient visit.

“For some of our sicker patients, a CBC test is valuable to help assess conditions such as anemia or sepsis risk,” said Dr. Gregory Taraska, physician at HighER Level Urgent Care. “Having results available on-site allows us to move forward with care decisions without unnecessary delays.”

Founded by an Emergency Medicine Physician and a PA with a combined 45+ years of experience in emergency medicine and urgent care, HighER Level Urgent Care serves patients across Hickory and the greater Catawba County area. The clinic offers walk-in and wellness care outside of the traditional emergency department, emphasizing minimal wait times and high-quality, up-to-date treatment for patients throughout Western North Carolina.

The on-site CBC capability is enabled by CitoCBC®, a CLIA-waived blood analyzer designed for point-of-care testing in urgent care clinics and physician offices. Its cartridge-based design allows CBC testing to be performed with minimal operational complexity.

“On-site CBC testing has become a valuable asset for our practice,” said Nathaniel Fuller, PA-C, at HighER Level Urgent Care. “Given the simplicity of the CitoCBC cartridges and the overall cost structure, we expect utilization to increase as our patient volume continues to grow.”

HighER Level Urgent Care continues to invest in diagnostic and clinical capabilities that support timely, high-quality care for walk-in and wellness patients throughout Hickory and Catawba County.

About HighER Level Urgent Care

HighER Level Urgent Care is a physician-led urgent care clinic in Hickory, North Carolina. Founded by an Emergency Medicine Physician and a PA with a combined 45+ years of experience in emergency medicine and urgent care, the practice is dedicated to providing exceptional care when patients need it most. Its mission is to deliver high-quality medical expertise, compassionate service, and fast, efficient care to the Hickory community and beyond.

Location: 3019 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601

Website: https://higherlevelurgentcare.com

About CitoCBC®

CitoCBC® is a CLIA-waived Complete Blood Count analyzer designed for point-of-care testing in outpatient settings, including urgent care and physician offices. It enables on-site CBC testing with simple operation and reliable performance, supporting timely clinical decision-making during the patient visit.

More information about CitoCBC®: https://www.cytochipinc.com

