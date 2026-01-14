Paul Whitten Named to Nashville 40 Under 40 by Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Adventures Paul Whitten, Founder Paul Giving a Tour

Veteran entrepreneur and founder of Nashville Adventures recognized for leadership, community impact, and responsible tourism

This recognition reflects what is possible when a business is built around service, storytelling, and community” — Paul Whitten

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Whitten, founder of Nashville Adventures, has been named to Nashville’s 40 Under 40 by the Nashville Business Journal, recognizing emerging leaders who are shaping the future of Middle Tennessee through business growth, civic engagement, and community impact.

The annual Nashville 40 Under 40 program honors individuals under the age of 40 who demonstrate professional excellence, leadership, and a commitment to strengthening the region. Whitten was selected for his work building Nashville Adventures into one of the city’s most recognized independent tour companies while embedding a service-driven mission into its growth.

Founded in 2023, Nashville Adventures has grown from a small passion project into a nationally recognized, veteran-owned tourism company serving tens of thousands of guests. The company is known for its historically grounded storytelling, locally rooted experiences, and commitment to responsible tourism. Nashville Adventures donates 1 percent of all revenue to veteran-related causes and community initiatives, including Operation Stand Down Tennessee and the Nashville Adventures Community Leadership Scholarship.

In addition to the Nashville 40 Under 40 recognition, Whitten was recently honored as Nashville’s General Manager of the Year and Tennessee’s General Manager of the Year, reflecting the company’s rapid growth, strong margins, and emphasis on operational excellence without outside capital.

Whitten is a U.S. Army combat veteran, Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, and former UK Parliamentary Fellow. He currently serves on the board of Friends of Two Rivers Mansion and is active in Nashville’s civic, historical, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

“This recognition reflects what is possible when a business is built around service, storytelling, and community,” said Whitten. “Nashville has given me an incredible platform, and I feel a responsibility to give back in ways that are tangible and lasting.”

The Nashville Business Journal will formally recognize the 40 Under 40 honorees at an awards event later this year.

For more information, visit https://www.nashvilleadventures.com

