Minister Blade Nzimande leads oversight visit to schools in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 to 15 Jan

As part of his DDM mandate, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof.Blade Nzimande, will lead an oversight visit to four schools in the Dr NDZ Local Municipality in the Harry Gwala District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 and 15 January 2026.

This initiative aligns with the National Development Plan, which calls for a collective national effort involving all stakeholders to improve learning outcomes and further support several of government’s strategic priorities.

It further supports government’s drive to improve learner performance, reduce dropout rates, strengthen teaching and learning, and promote mathematics and science education.

This initiative also serves as a critical enabler for the implementation of government’s District Development Model, which promotes coordinated service delivery across all spheres of government.

In his capacity as District Development Model (DDM) political champion, Minister Nzimande seeks to use this initiative to coordinate efforts to support educational development in the Harry Gwala District.

As part of the activities, Minister Nzimande will engage with the leadership and educators of various schools, officials of the Basic Education Department and other government departments, private sector partners, teachers and learners.

Minister Nzimande will also hand over support resources to learners. The programme will also include a science career exhibition aimed at encouraging learners to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation.

The media are invited as follows:

Wednesday: 14 January 2026

Time: 10:00 – 11:55

Venue: Enhlanhleni Combined School (Ward 2), Pevensey Place, Emakholweni, Underberg

Time: 12:00 - 13:55

Venue: Reichenau Primary School (Ward 2), Reichenau Mission, Underberg

Thursday: 15 January 2026

Time: 09:00 – 10:55

Venue: Dingeka Technical High School (Ward 9), Umacalagwala, Bulwer

Time: 11:00 – 13:00

Venue: Blessed Luanda Primary School (Ward 13), 612 Road, St Charles, Donnybrook

For enquiries: Busiswa Gqasana (Outreach Officer to the Minister@ 078 989 1150 or Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za)

For media:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

