Minister Gwede Mantashe hosts ministerial back-to-school outreach programme in Chester Farm, Dannhauser, 14 Jan

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will on Wednesday, 14 January 2026 conduct a Ministerial Back to School Outreach Programme at Nyanyadu Primary School and Ingabade High School in Chester Farm, Dannhauser, KwaZulu Natal Province.

During the outreach, the Minister will hand over donations from mining companies. These donations are based on the needs identified and communicated by teachers at the schools, ensuring that the support provided responds directly to the learning and teaching environment.

The Back-to-School Outreach builds on the success of a similar programme held in the area last year, which was followed by a career expo that linked learners with mining companies and other organisations. The expo focused on careers in demand, with the objective of improving the socio-economic outlook of the area and enhancing learners’ prospects of employment after completing their schooling.

Minister Mantashe will also take the opportunity to wish learners and educators a safe and successful 2026 academic year.

