Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,606 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube announces results for the class of 2025, 12 Jan

The Department of Basic Education as led by Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Monday, 12 January, host the official release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

The 2025 NSC examination cycle was written by over 920 000 candidates across the country, representing one of the largest national assessment processes undertaken. This release marks the culmination of an extensive and tightly regulated examination, marking and quality assurance process.

Members of the media are invited to attend the technical briefing as well as the release of results and will be afforded interviews as follows:

Director-General’s Technical Briefing
Time: 16h00
Venue: Mosaïek Church, 1 Danielle Street, Fairlands.

The Director-General will provide a detailed technical briefing on the 2025 NSC examination cycle, including system readiness, marking and moderation processes, standardisation outcomes, and integrity assurance measures.

Ministerial Release of the 2025 NSC Results 
Time: 18h00
Venue: Mosaïek Church, 1 Danielle Street, Fairlands.

The Minister of Basic Education will officially announce the 2025 NSC examination results and outline key national performance trends as they pertain to the class of 2025.

Media Accreditation: Sanki Lerefolo: 082 8368703

Enquiries:
Acting Director – Communication and Research
Terence Khala 
Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer
Lukhanyo Vangqa 
Cell: 066 302 1533

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube announces results for the class of 2025, 12 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.