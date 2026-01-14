Minister Siviwe Gwarube announces results for the class of 2025, 12 Jan

The Department of Basic Education as led by Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Monday, 12 January, host the official release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

The 2025 NSC examination cycle was written by over 920 000 candidates across the country, representing one of the largest national assessment processes undertaken. This release marks the culmination of an extensive and tightly regulated examination, marking and quality assurance process.

Members of the media are invited to attend the technical briefing as well as the release of results and will be afforded interviews as follows:

Director-General’s Technical Briefing

Time: 16h00

Venue: Mosaïek Church, 1 Danielle Street, Fairlands.

The Director-General will provide a detailed technical briefing on the 2025 NSC examination cycle, including system readiness, marking and moderation processes, standardisation outcomes, and integrity assurance measures.

Ministerial Release of the 2025 NSC Results

Time: 18h00

Venue: Mosaïek Church, 1 Danielle Street, Fairlands.

The Minister of Basic Education will officially announce the 2025 NSC examination results and outline key national performance trends as they pertain to the class of 2025.

Media Accreditation: Sanki Lerefolo: 082 8368703

Enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

