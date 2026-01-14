Premier Alan Winde and MEC David Maynier visit Tamboerskloof Primary School for the start of the 2026 school year, 14 Jan
On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, Premier Alan Winde will join Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, for a visit to Tamboerskloof Primary School to celebrate the start of the school year. A statement will be released after the visit.
Date: Wednesday, 14 January 2026
Time: 07h00 onwards (the Minister will arrive at 07h00)
Venue: Tamboerskloof Primary School
Address: Belle Ombre Road, Tamboerskloof - https://maps.app.goo.gl/Mu8mjqNjcUHEYxwH7
There will be a media opportunity for photographs and interviews.
Media Enquiries:
Bronagh Hammond
Director: Communications, Western Cape Education Department
Email: Bronagh.Hammond@westerncape.gov.za
