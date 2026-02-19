Goldpawnership Surpasses 200,000 Followers on Live Shopping Platform Whatnot - Announces a Special Show 2/21/26

Goldpawnership has surpassed 200,000 followers on the Whatnot platform selling luxury designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Goyard. Lena of Goldpawnership displays designer bags. Also sold are wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Tiffany & Co., Tom Ford, Celine—plus Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe. Goldpawnership live shopping high end authentic designer hand bags. Brands include, but not limited to Chanel, Hermes, Goyard, Louis Vuitton, YSL, Tiffany, plus Rolex, Cartier, & more! $1.00 Auctions of high condition designer hand bags Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile Handbag Lena of Goldpawnership sold for a record $38,999. The live auction form of selling has been hugely successful for Lena at Goldpawnership. They have 3-4 live shows per week with over 200,000 followers. Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. Goldpawnership have lead the way selling designer handbags.

Selling Luxury Designer Items by Auction, Goldpawnership Continues Raging Success

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, a leading reseller and buyer of authentic luxury designer handbags and accessories, today announced it has surpassed 200,000 followers on the interactive live shopping platform, Whatnot. Based in Boston, Goldpawnership delivers their live auction shows, often in collaboration with other sellers, from Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington D.C. They will have special live show Saturday, February 21st at 10:00pm EST on the Whatnot platform to celebrate with fun, music and giveaways including a Rolex Datejust watch."Specializing in luxury designer handbags, jewelry, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags, sunglasses and accessories from brands such as Hermès, Goyard, Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada, and Gucci, Goldpawnership is committed to providing customers with access to authenticated and certified designer items in the finest condition within the second-hand marketplace," says Lena of Goldpawnership. "With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on providing exceptional value, Goldpawnership has established itself as a trusted name in the pre-owned luxury goods market."In December 2024, Lena made Whatnot history by selling the most expensive handbag ever sold on the Whatnot platform—an Hermès Birkin 30 in Orange Shiny Porosus Crocodile for $28,999. Setting her sights higher, she entered 2025 with a goal to surpass her own record. Just one year later, in December 2025, Lena shattered that milestone, selling an Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile for $38,999. With momentum firmly on her side, she now looks ahead to 2026 with plans to break the record once again."Clients can find sought-after models including, but not limited to, the Neverfull, Speedy, Onthego, Keepall, Artsy, Favorite, Delightful, Metis, Palm Springs, Neonoe, Felice, Alma, Pochette, Hermès Birkin, Kelly, Evelyn, Constance, Sylvie, Padlock, Dionysus, and Soho," says Lena."We attribute our success, in large part, to our customers and our exciting, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price," continues Lena. "Clients enjoy the show and can interact as a group or simply observe. In addition to high-end designer handbags and accessories, Goldpawnership followers and clients can view other product categories. We sell luxury watches , including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Tiffany, and Omega, high-end genuine gold jewelry , gold chains, precious metals, coins, bullion, diamond jewelry, engagement rings, and designer jewelry like Tiffany, Van Cleef, Bvlgari, David Yurman, John Hardy and Chaumet.""We are very happy to be on the Whatnot platform," Lena adds. "Founded in 2019 by Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO), Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. The platform leverages the power of live video shopping, empowering and engaging its audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way."About GoldPawnershipGoldPawnership,, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods. Specializing in brands like Chanel, Goyard, Hermès, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, GoldPawnership offers customers access to genuine designer items in a transparent, engaging, and community-driven environment. Through its live Whatnot streams, GoldPawnership provides a fresh, interactive take on the luxury retail experience. Buying and selling diamond jewelry, coins, bullion, luxury watches, sterling silverware, gold jewelry, and designer fashion jewelry like Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Bulgrari, Cartier, David Yurman, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Chopard, Piaget, Patek Phillipe, Boucheron, Bucellati, and Boucheron.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

