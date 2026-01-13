Attorney General Hanaway Issues Statement After Court Upholds Ban On Sex-Change Procedures For Minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway issued the following statement after the Court unanimously upheld the SAFE Act, Missouri’s law that bans Medicaid from funding sex-change procedures and bans gender transition procedures for children:

“Today’s unanimous ruling marks a landmark victory for Missouri families. By upholding the SAFE Act, the Missouri Supreme Court confirmed the legislature’s authority to safeguard the health and well-being of our state’s most vulnerable citizens. This win sends a clear message: Missouri will always protect children from dangerous, untested, and experimental procedures. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with parents, lawmakers, and communities to defend Missouri’s laws and preserve the future of our youth.”

Read the Court opinion here.