Hill Research Releases TriClick™ Product Video During JPM Week 2026

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During JPM Week 2026, Hill Research released a new product video introducing TriClick™, its first in class agentic AI system designed to generate submission ready tables, figures, and listings (TFLs) in SAS or R directly from raw clinical datasets within 90 minutes.The release coincided with Hill Research’s participation in the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, where the company engaged with sponsors, CROs, and clinical development leaders exploring AI native approaches to biometrics and clinical reporting workflows. The timing placed TriClick™ at the center of industry discussions around how artificial intelligence can be deployed responsibly in highly regulated clinical environments.TriClick™ was developed to address long standing structural challenges faced by clinical biometrics teams, including manual programming workloads, slow refresh cycles during study updates, and limited transparency across iterative reporting processes. Designed with regulatory rigor in mind, the system emphasizes full auditability, traceability, and human oversight, ensuring that AI driven outputs remain compliant with submission and inspection expectations.The product video features an in depth conversation with Louise Liu, CEO and co-founder of Hill Research, who shares the thinking behind TriClick™ and the principles guiding its design. In the video, Liu explains why Hill Research chose to focus on human supervised, agentic AI, rather than fully autonomous automation, particularly in the context of regulated clinical development.“Clinical biometrics requires both speed and accountability,” Liu explains. “TriClick™ was built to reduce repetitive implementation work while keeping statisticians and programmers fully in control of review, interpretation, and decision making.”By generating submission ready TFLs in SAS or R directly from raw datasets, TriClick™ enables faster iteration cycles while preserving sponsor level visibility and complete audit trails. The system is intended to support clinical experts instead of replace, allowing teams to focus on higher value analysis and oversight while maintaining confidence in regulatory readiness.Hill Research’s growing visibility during JPM Week 2026 reflects the company’s broader momentum within the life sciences and clinical development ecosystem. Earlier this year, Liu was named one of the Boston Business Journal’s 2025 “40 Under 40” honorees, recognizing her leadership at the intersection of artificial intelligence, life sciences, and regulated technology innovation.Under Liu’s leadership, Hill Research has focused on building AI native tools that align with the operational realities of clinical development teams. Rather than pursuing automation for its own sake, the company emphasizes systems that are transparent, auditable, and designed to work alongside human expertise, particularly for statisticians, programmers, and clinical operations leaders navigating increasingly complex data environments.As sponsors and CROs continue to evaluate the role of AI in clinical reporting, Hill Research positions TriClick™ as a practical, compliant approach to modernizing biometrics workflows without compromising regulatory rigor.The TriClick™ product video is now available through Hill Research’s official channels and offers a concise introduction for organizations exploring audit ready, agentic AI solutions for clinical development.Watch the video on LinkedIn:

Hill Research CEO Dr. Louise Liu 丨Why Trustworthy AI Matters in Clinical Development

