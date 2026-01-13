Job Announcement: Judicial Term Law Clerk to U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 26-02

Position: Term Law Clerk to United States District Judge Daniel M. Traynor

Location: Bismarck, North Dakota

Salary Range: $74,678-$106,437 (current JSP 11-13 range)

Closing Date: Open until filled

Position Summary

The position of Term Law Clerk to Judge Daniel M. Traynor is for a two-year term beginning in

August 2027. The position is located in the Chambers of Judge Traynor in Bismarck, North

Dakota. Principal duties of the position include:

Research substantive issues of federal and state law;

Draft legal memoranda, opinions, and orders;

Prepare the Judge for hearings, trials, or mediations;

Assist the Judge with case management;

Provide legal counsel and support to the Judge; and

Exhibit the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Qualifications

The successful applicant will have excellent academic credentials from an ABA-accredited

law school, strong research and exceptional writing skills, and adherence to the Rules of

Professional Conduct, the Judicial canons, and rules regarding confidentiality as applied to

judicial law clerks. Applicants must be a United States citizen or a lawful permanent resident

seeking citizenship. The successful applicant will exhibit, at all times and to all persons, a

courteous, professional, and cooperative attitude and a self-imposed standard of integrity and

excellence.

In addition to these qualifications, a successful applicant should demonstrate one or more of

the following:

Standing within the upper third of the applicant’s law school class;

Experience on the editorial board of a law review or moot court board;

Graduation from an accredited school with a LLM degree;

Other proficiency in legal studies, including:

Publication of a noteworthy article in a law school student publication or other

scholarly publication; Special high-level honors for academic excellence in law school, such as election

to the Order of the Coif or the Order of Barristers; Winning of a moot court or trial advocacy competition or membership on a moot

court or trial advocacy team that represented the law school in competition with

other law schools;

Prior judicial clerkship experience; or

One or more years of experience as a practicing attorney.

This list is not all-inclusive. Applicants should include relevant experience that demonstrate legal

proficiency.

Salary and Benefits

The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s

qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the

competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., holidays, life and health

insurance, and Health Savings Accounts) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory

Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay.

Background Investigation Requirements

The selectee considered for this position is required to undergo an FBI Background Check and/or

Investigation and social media inquiry as a condition of employment. The selectee may be

appointed provisionally, and retention will depend upon favorable suitability determination of the

background investigation.

Miscellaneous

The United States District Court is an equal Opportunity Employer (EEO) and has adopted an

Employment Dispute resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of

the Clerk of Court. All applications will be maintained in strict confidence. Only the hiring

authority will have knowledge of the applicant’s identity. Only candidates selected for an interview

will be contacted.

Application Procedure

Qualified persons are invited to submit: