Job Announcement: Judicial Term Law Clerk to U.S. District Judge Peter D. Welte

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF NORTH DAKOTA

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 26-04

Position: Term Law Clerk to U.S. District Judge Peter D. Welte

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Closing Date: Until position is filled

Salary Range: $74,678 - $106,437 (Current JSP 11/1 - 13/1)



POSITION SUMMARY: The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking one full-time Law Clerk for a term position starting August 2027 and ending August 2029. The position is located in the chambers of U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte in Fargo, North Dakota. Principal duties of the position include researching substantive issues of federal and state law, drafting legal memoranda, opinions, orders, and attending court proceedings relative to a broad range of matters in criminal and civil cases. Additional duties include interacting with chambers staff, court personnel, litigants and attorneys, and generally providing trusted and competent legal support to the judge.

QUALIFICATIONS: The successful applicant will have excellent academic credentials from an ABA-accredited law school, strong research and exceptional writing skills, and keen analytical ability. The successful applicant will be proficient in understanding and application of the Rules of Professional Conduct, the Judicial Canons, and rules regarding confidentiality as applied to judicial law clerks. The successful applicant must also be a United States citizen. The successful applicant will exhibit, at all times and to all persons, a courteous, professional, and cooperative attitude and a self-imposed standard of integrity and excellence.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., holidays, life and health insurance, and health savings accounts) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay. The successful applicant must submit to a criminal background check.

MISCELLANEOUS: The United States District Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EEO) and has adopted an Employment Dispute Resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court. All applications will be maintained in strict confidence. Only the hiring authority will have knowledge of the applicant’s identity.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Submit the following application documents to NDD_Jobs@ndd.uscourts.gov. (all documents must be in .pdf format):