California’s Weed Nuns Share Behind-the-Scenes Story of Working on PTA's One Battle After Another

The Sisters of the Valley as the Sisters of the Brave Beavers Preparing for the Scene with Chase Infiniti The Room that Willa was Captured in at La Purisima Mission

Sisters of the Valley discuss their surprising role in the production—set design, costumes, and appearing on screen alongside a Hollywood powerhouse cast

When Florencia told us she was bringing someone named Paul, I assumed he was a location scout,” said Sister Kate.” — Sister Kate

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters of the Valley , the women-led hemp wellness company known globally as the “Weed Nuns,” today released a first-person behind-the-scenes account of their participation in One Battle After Another , the new Paul Thomas Anderson film featuring Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio. The article, written by founder Sister Kate, describes how the Sisters were invited into the production world—from providing authentic set items and props to appearing as extras—while keeping the project quiet for over a year as they waited for its release.The published article details an origin story worthy of cinema itself: In 2022, production designer Florencia Martin scheduled an appointment to visit the Sisters’ farm with “someone named Paul.” Sister Kate, unaware she was meeting acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson, gave him the tour assuming he was simply a location scout. Only later, when Martin called again in 2024 to request the Sisters’ help with authentic set design, did the story snap into focus.“When Florencia told us she was bringing someone named Paul, I assumed he was a location scout,” said Sister Kate, founder of Sisters of the Valley. “I received him, without knowing who I was receiving.”In addition to set collaboration, the Sisters describe meeting Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood—whose credits include Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Alice in Wonderland, and Fantastic Beasts—and seeing their own real-world look translated into cinematic wardrobe. “Her version of our uniforms was like ours,” Sister Kate writes, “but more perfect, more intentional, more cinematic—like our outfits had been filtered through an elevated alternate universe where every seam was blessed.”The article also offers glimpses of the rigorous realism behind Anderson’s filmmaking approach, including the effort taken to make military scenes feel authentic. According to Sister Kate’s account, real military participants and the film’s military coordinator spent significant time together with Sean Penn prior to filming so movement and presence would ring true on camera—an example of the “quiet force of the people behind the scenes” that impressed the Sisters most.The Sisters’ story includes long stretches of waiting familiar to film productions, moments of humor and oddity, and the surreal experience of working daily at California’s La Purisima Mission—one of the film locations kept successfully under wraps. The piece also recognizes industry leaders involved in the production, including producer Sara Murphy and first assistant director Adam Somner, who passed away before the film’s release.Sisters of the Valley is an eleven-year-old California company that produces hemp-derived wellness products and advocates for women’s empowerment, small farms, and compassionate activism. Known for their bold cultural presence and distinctive nun-inspired aesthetic, the Sisters have become international symbols of women-led entrepreneurship in the cannabis and hemp space.Read the full article: What It Was Like When the Weed Nuns Went to Hollywood — Our unexpected role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.