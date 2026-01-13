Rachel Losser Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Rachel Losser

SAINT CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Rachel Losser who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

In an era where trust is currency and connection fuels success, “Lead with Empathy” will reveal how understanding others has become one of the most valuable leadership advantages. The book explores how today’s most effective leaders use empathy not just as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic tool to build loyalty, inspire teams, and drive lasting growth.

For over a decade, Rachel Losser has been a leader in Project Management and has consistently delivered some of the largest and most complex projects in the world. Rachel has worked with multitudes of clients to break down large-scale initiatives into structures that enable delivery, visibility, and speed. Her ability to translate vision into actionable plans has earned her recognition as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to implement global change.

Rachel Losser is the Founder and Managing Partner of Losser Consulting Solutions, a delivery focused firm that helps companies complete their biggest projects or fundamentally change how they operate. Known for her “Get Shit Done” philosophy, Rachel and her team are passionate about driving initiatives forward.

Beyond consulting, Rachel is a sought-after speaker and contributor on topics such as project leadership, organizational agility, business transformation, and driving accountability across global organizations. She is passionate about equipping professionals with the tools and strategies needed to thrive amid today’s unique business challenges.

When she’s not driving change for her clients, Rachel enjoys exploring new ideas, mentoring emerging leaders, visiting local Chicagoland breweries, and spending time with her husband, Jim, and troublemaker Standard Schnauzer, Siegfried.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Rachel Losser as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy”. The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Rachel Losser, and other leading professionals on how empathy can reshape leadership and business success on a global scale.

