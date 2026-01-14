Royal LePage Frank Real Estate Sustains Operations Across Southern Ontario

Dennis Roberts and John Byers, leaders at Royal LePage Frank Real Estate, oversee 250 agents across 16 offices.

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal LePage Frank Real Estate , established in Southern Ontario, Canada, in 1962, maintains operations under the joint leadership of owner Dennis Roberts and Broker of Record John Byers. The brokerage comprises a network of 250 real estate agents and 16 offices, serving the Durham Region, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, and Northumberland areas.Dennis Roberts holds 26 years of industry experience, with a background in architectural studies and construction. John Byers, with 12 years at the firm, applies his accounting background to financial and operational oversight. Their combined experience supports agents in technical and financial aspects within the market.The brokerage maintains its operational focus within its established market. Dennis Roberts previously served as president of the local real estate association. Both leaders are involved with the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, Canada's largest public foundation supporting women's shelters and violence prevention, facilitating agent contributions to assist community members locally.Further information regarding Royal LePage Frank Real Estate is available on its official website.

