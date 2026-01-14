MediaMint and Spotify Announce Global Partnership to Expand Impact for Advertisers Across Audio, Video and Display

MediaMint

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, today announced a strategic global partnership with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. The collaboration focuses on advertiser acquisition, onboarding, and full-lifecycle support, with a joint commitment to improve speed, consistency, and effectiveness across Spotify’s advertising ecosystem.Under the partnership, MediaMint will provide a comprehensive suite of growth services across Spotify’s major global markets in North America, EMEA, LATAM, and JAPAC, delivered in seven languages.“This partnership is about driving growth at scale with a focus on outcomes,” said Rajeev Butani, Chairman and CEO of MediaMint. “Given our deep domain expertise in the media and entertainment sector, we see significant opportunity working jointly with Spotify to help to accelerate advertiser acquisition, onboarding and performance – all while maintaining the quality and consistency required in a global business.”The partnership supports Spotify’s continued advancement of its advertising capabilities, including expanded self-serve capabilities via Spotify Ads Manager and automated, real-time programmatic buying through the Spotify Ads Exchange.Leveraging its deep domain expertise, global delivery model, and experience of launching its agentic AI platform, Mia by MediaMint, MediaMint complements Spotify’s platform evolution—helping expand impact for advertisers while maintaining a high-quality, localized experience.“We’re excited to partner with MediaMint as we continue to enhance how we support advertisers globally,” said Sam Bevan, Global Head of Emerging & Scaled Advertising at Spotify. “MediaMint brings strong operational discipline while also being flexible and responsive. Their practical approach to applying AI and automation resonates well, as it aligns with Spotify’s culture and strategy.”By integrating multi-disciplinary growth services, local language expertise, and scalable AI-enabled processes, MediaMint will help Spotify engage advertisers of all sizes while expanding sales coverage and strengthening long-term customer success.“Spotify is one of the world’s most innovative platforms, and we’re proud to support their next phase of advertising growth,” said Paul Neumann, EVP of Strategic Value & Growth at MediaMint. “Our Agentic Growth Services bring together global delivery, operational depth, and next-generation automation to help elevate advertiser outcomes across key markets.”The partnership is already live across multiple regions, with MediaMint supporting existing and new workflows to improve speed, consistency, and execution quality for Spotify’s advertiser ecosystem.About MediaMintMediaMint is a global provider of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organizations across industries such as media, entertainment, retail, and technology to scale front-office operations across sales, marketing, media, customer experience, and client success. MediaMint delivers services globally through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software platform, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productize services into scalable solutions that deliver quantified, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint serves global publishers, platforms, retailers, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/ About SpotifySince its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionised music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market—continuing to shape the future of audio.Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, nearly 7 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 713 million users, including 281 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.

