DLNR News Release – CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON KAHULUI HARBOR BATHROOM AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM, Jan. 12, 2026

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON KAHULUI HARBOR BATHROOM AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM, Jan. 12, 2026
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON KAHULUI SMALL BOAT HARBOR BATHROOM AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM
January 12, 2026
KAHULUI, Maui – Today marks the start of a long-awaited bathroom and wastewater system construction project at Kahului Small Boat Harbor on Maui.
The scope of work involves the installation of a prefabricated bathroom unit, water and electrical utilities, sidewalks and an individual wastewater system.
The project will cost $1,398,315 and has an estimated completion date of June 12, 2026.
No detrimental effects are anticipated at the Kahului Ramp and surrounding areas; however, there may be minor interruptions to traffic flow. Trailer parking will also be reduced temporarily during the construction period.
The contractor, Valley Isle Pumping, Inc., will work closely with harbor users and DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff to ensure there are limited impacts.
