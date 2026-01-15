Colorado College Alum Expands Pearl Family of Practices With New Primary Care Clinic

Physician-led, membership-based primary care clinic opens in Colorado Springs as part of Dr. Rachael Degurse’s Pearl family of practices.

Returning humanity to healthcare means creating the time and space for real relationships. Pearl Primary Care reflects the way I want to practice medicine, on my own terms.” — Dr. Rachael Degurse, M.D.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rachael Degurse, M.D., a Colorado College alum and local physician, has opened Pearl Primary Care, a membership-based primary care practice designed to provide patients with increased access, longer visits, and continuity of care. The new practice expands the Pearl family of practices, which also includes Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation.Pearl Primary Care operates using a membership-based model, sometimes referred to as direct primary care, allowing patients to receive care through a direct relationship with their physician rather than through traditional insurance billing. This structure is intended to support longer appointments, more direct communication, and a more personalized approach to primary care.Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation will continue to operate independently and unchanged, while Pearl Primary Care offers a separate clinical environment focused exclusively on comprehensive primary care.“Returning humanity to healthcare has always meant creating the time and space for real relationships,” said Dr. Degurse. “After stepping away from corporate medicine, I spent several years building Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation and rediscovered how meaningful long-term, relationship-based care can be. When the opportunity arose to return to primary care, I knew I wanted to build something that reflected those same values, on my own terms.”Dr. Degurse is the founder and medical director of both Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation and Pearl Primary Care. Her work has been centered in Colorado Springs, where she has built a patient base focused on long-term care, clinical continuity, and individualized treatment planning.In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Degurse partners with local nonprofit organizations, Classical KCME 88.7 and Cheyenne Village, reflecting an ongoing commitment to community engagement in Colorado Springs.Pearl Primary Care is located at 160 W. Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, near the Fillmore Street and I-25 corridor, and is currently enrolling new members.For more information, visit https://pearlprimary.care

